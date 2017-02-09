Lockheed Martin‘s Canadian subsidiary and RANK Software have partnered to create and offer cybersecurity platforms to Canadian and international defense programs.
Both companies developed a co-branded security analytics offering as part of efforts to help address a shortage of trained cybersecurity individuals as well as meet a demand for systems designed to protect networks from advanced persistent cyber threats, Lockheed said Tuesday.
The partnership demonstrated the offering at Lockheed’s Ottawa-based Innovation, Mentorship, Partnership, Collaboration and Technology center, where visitors can observe the system’s capacity to help security analysts discover network threats and intrusions.
“This partnership was a natural fit for our IMPACT Center, where we are bringing Canadian industry and academia together for critical research, development and advancement of new technologies,” said Rosemary Chapdelaine, vice president and general manager of the rotary and mission systems division at Lockheed’s Canadian arm.
“The future of threat monitoring and investigations of all types relies on our ability to successfully develop and deploy solutions that leverage data science, behavioral analytics and machine learning to quickly identify and prioritize risk,” said RANK Software founder and CEO Niranjan Mayya.
Lockheed established the IMPACT Center in a push to help foster the growth of small businesses in Canada as well as facilitate research, support sustainability and boost the country’s capacity for defense and technology exports.
Lockheed, RANK Software Unveil Cybersecurity Offering for Defense Programs
