Lockheed Martin and the U.K.-based National Cyber Security Center have partnered to facilitate a program that seeks to develop the cybersecurity skills of students who are currently in their first year or about to start university.
The CyberFirst initiative will offer nearly $5000 to as many as 250 recruits along with paid work placements and employment opportunities upon graduation, Lockheed said Friday.
The company added it will sponsor students over a three-year period as well as collaborate with the NCSC to identify potential candidates who can fill the roles needed in cyber domains.
“This is the first time government and industry have come together to make a concerted attempt to inspire and support a whole generation of young people to take up a role in cybersecurity,” said Chris Ensor, NCSC deputy director for skills and growth.
Peter Ruddock, CEO of Lockheed’s U.K. arm, said the company aims to help maintain the country‘s cyber defenses through the CyberFirst program.
Lockheed, UK Nat’l Cybersecurity Center Partner for Talent Development Initiative
