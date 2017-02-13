Lockheed Martin has unveiled a multipurpose commercial freighter offering the company derived from its C-130J Super Hercules aircraft platform for military transport operations.
The LM-100J is a modernized version of the L-100 Hercules platform and designed to support oversized cargo transport, oil and gas exploration, mining logistics, aerial firefighting, medical evacuation/air ambulance and search-and-rescue operations, Lockheed said Thursday.
The company also applied for a Federal Aviation Administration civil type certificate update for the LM-100J aircraft and will conduct flight tests as part of the certification process.
“The FAA has been an essential partner in this aircraft’s production and we look forward to continuing to work together as we move into the LM-100J’s critical flight test phase,” said George Shultz, vice president and general manager of Lockheed’s air mobility and maritime missions division.
The company designed its new air freighter to help civilian operators perform various missions from short, unprepared airfields without the use of ground support equipment.
Lockheed Unveils New Civil Freighter Variant of C-130J Tactical Airlifter
Lockheed Martin has unveiled a multipurpose commercial freighter offering the company derived from its C-130J Super Hercules aircraft platform for military transport operations.
The LM-100J is a modernized version of the L-100 Hercules platform and designed to support oversized cargo transport, oil and gas exploration, mining logistics, aerial firefighting, medical evacuation/air ambulance and search-and-rescue operations, Lockheed said Thursday.
The company also applied for a Federal Aviation Administration civil type certificate update for the LM-100J aircraft and will conduct flight tests as part of the certification process.
“The FAA has been an essential partner in this aircraft’s production and we look forward to continuing to work together as we move into the LM-100J’s critical flight test phase,” said George Shultz, vice president and general manager of Lockheed’s air mobility and maritime missions division.
The company designed its new air freighter to help civilian operators perform various missions from short, unprepared airfields without the use of ground support equipment.