ManTech International has received a potential $20 million subcontract from Liberty IT Solutions to provide support services to the Department of Veterans Affairs‘ Office of Information & Technology.
ManTech said Friday it will perform troubleshooting, systems engineering, software development and operational support work on VA’s telemedicine and VistA Imaging platforms.
Daniel Keefe, president and chief operating officer of ManTech’s mission solutions and services group, said the company will work with Liberty IT and VA to help veterans access medical services.
Liberty IT is a service-disabled, veteran-owned company that provides IT services to federal government customers.
ManTech Secures VA Health IT Support Subcontract; Daniel Keefe Comments
