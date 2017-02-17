MDA Taps Raytheon to Develop Automated Assessment Tool for Wargame Weapons

Raytheon has received a contract to develop an automated tool for the Missile Defense Agency to assess the effectiveness of missiles, interceptors, cyber and electronic warfare weapons in wargames.
The company said Thursday it will create the tool as part of the Coordinated Cyber/Electronic Warfare Integrated Fires program that seeks to evaluate the probabilities of success in a wargame scenario and automatically teach participants which weapons to use in every situation.
Raytheon is scheduled to roll out an initial CCEWIF wargame platform by 2018.
Todd Probert, vice president of mission support and modernization at Raytheon’s intelligence, information and services unit, said the company aims to integrate automation, analytics and cyber functions into program.
MDA awarded the CCEWIF contract through its Advanced Technology Innovation broad agency announcement.
