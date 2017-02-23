Meggitt‘s training systems business has conducted a joint final inspection and physical configuration audit of an indoor small arms trainer developed for the U.S. Marine Corps.
The Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer was built as part of a $39 million indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract awarded to Meggitt in 2014 and designed to train Marines in marksmanship, collective and judgemental video scenarios, the company said Wednesday.
“Meggitt has commenced installation of the first systems and new weapons, which are fully compatible with the Marines’ existing arsenal of simulated weapons and Marine Corps Operating Concept,” said Jeff Murphy, president of Meggitt’s training systems unit.
“The completion of the ISMT testing marks a significant milestone in a long-standing relationship between the U.S. Marine Corps and Meggitt.”
Meggitt noted the system has met program-of-record requirements established by the service branch’s program manager for training systems.
ISMT is designed to also integrate with third-party training modules and support modifications in fidelity and graphic complexity that help demonstrate realism.
Meggitt Unit Completes Final Inspections on Marine Corps’ Small-Arms Training System
