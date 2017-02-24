Mercury Systems Unveils Mission Computing Tech Portfolio for Defense and Aerospace Markets

Mercury Systems has introduced a set of products designed to help address mission computing, avionics and platform management requirements of defense and commercial aerospace organizations.
The Mercury Mission Systems product line is comprised of avionics-certified Ethernet and input/output systems, command and control processors, flight test computers, graphics and video processing, mission computers and primary flight control units, the company said Thursday.
The portfolio also includes platforms from the Creative Electronic Systems business Mercury Systems acquired in November last year.
MMS product offerings are designed with a design assurance level-certifiable bootloader, a built-in test tool and software that works to monitor system performance.
Mercury Systems released the suite to also help defense and aerospace customers manage complex multiprocessor and multifield-programmable gate array systems.
