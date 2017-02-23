Microsoft has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program approval to include an additional 12 customer-facing services in the Azure Government Cloud‘s provisional authorization-to-operate.
The company said Wednesday it now offers 32 infrastructure and platform service offerings that comply with FedRAMP’s high-impact baseline requirements.
Microsoft’s entire Operations Management Suite is certified for use in Azure Government and designed to help customer agencies utilize the hybrid cloud along with other platforms that work to support an organization’s security threat response and compliance efforts, according to blog article by Matt Rathbun, Azure Government chief information security officer.
“Our coverage of services, and the rate at which we are increasing our scope, highlight our commitment to… accelerating compliance for government customers,” said Rathbun.
The new set of Microsoft’s FedRAMP-compliant service offerings includes the Azure Resource Manager and Resource Providers for Compute, Storage and Networking.
Microsoft Adds 12 Services to FedRAMP-Compliant Azure Govt Cloud Suite
