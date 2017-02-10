Microsoft, Missouri Enter Criminal Justice Information Services Agreement

Microsoft and the state of Missouri have entered into an agreement to help law enforcement agencies protect criminal justice information through the use of the company’s cloud platform.
Rochelle Eichner, director of risk and compliance for Microsoft’s Azure Government engineering team, wrote in a blog entry posted Thursday the company has signed Criminal Justice Information Services agreements with 26 states to date.
She added the CJIS information agreement is part of Microsoft’s commitment to meet CJIS Security Policy regulations.
“In law enforcement, the CJIS Security Policy sets a minimum set of security requirements to protect and safeguard criminal justice information,” Eichner wrote.
She noted that the execution of security commitments is equally important as passing an audit for CJIS compliance.
Eichner also recommended that law enforcement officials review audit results; fingerprint-based background checks to regulate access to criminal justice information; and CJIS security awareness training for personnel.
Law enforcement officials should also confirm whether mobile device access meets security standards under CJIS Security Policy, she said.
