Microsoft will move its Michigan-based Microsoft Technology Center to downtown Detroit and utilize more than 40,000 square feet of Bedrock‘s One Campus Martius building in early 2018.
Bedrock said Friday the MTC will serve as a platform for clients to explore Microsoft products and partner technologies to support the technology-driven community in Detroit.
“Not only will the Microsoft Technology Center provide a much-needed resource for Detroit-based businesses, its presence will also connect Detroiters with a wider global network,” said Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Bedrock parent firm Rock Ventures.
Phil Sorgen, corporate vice president of Microsoft’s U.S. enterprise and partner group, added that the customer-facing MTC will also work to support Detroit’s revitalization efforts.
Microsoft to Relocate Michigan Tech Center to Bedrock Building in Downtown Detroit
Microsoft will move its Michigan-based Microsoft Technology Center to downtown Detroit and utilize more than 40,000 square feet of Bedrock‘s One Campus Martius building in early 2018.
Bedrock said Friday the MTC will serve as a platform for clients to explore Microsoft products and partner technologies to support the technology-driven community in Detroit.
“Not only will the Microsoft Technology Center provide a much-needed resource for Detroit-based businesses, its presence will also connect Detroiters with a wider global network,” said Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Bedrock parent firm Rock Ventures.
Phil Sorgen, corporate vice president of Microsoft’s U.S. enterprise and partner group, added that the customer-facing MTC will also work to support Detroit’s revitalization efforts.