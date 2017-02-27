Microsoft’s New Facility to Help Public, Private Sector Clients Address Cyber Threats in Latin America

Microsoft has opened a Mexico-based Cybersecurity Engagement Center as part of the company’s commitment to help government and enterprise customers in Latin America address information technology security threats.
The company said Friday it established the facility to support efforts against cyber crimes such as Botnet schemes in the region, facilitate collaboration between cybersecurity professionals and Microsoft specialists and develop training programs meant to help bolster public sector organizations’ technical systems.
“By opening this Cybersecurity Center, we are offering our clients protection from attacks and security risks, as well as ways to detect them and find solutions,” said Jorge Silva, general manager of Microsoft’s Mexican arm.
Jean-Philippe Courtois, president of Microsoft’s global sales, marketing and operations, said the center will collaborate with the company’s Cybercrime Center in Redmond, Washington to help clients meet digital transformation goals through intelligence, data analysis, avant-garde forensics and legal strategies.
Microsoft also intends to sign a Government Security Program agreement with the federal police of Mexico to collaborate and use technological research to promote IT security and address crimes committed via the internet.
