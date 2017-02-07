Mikros Systems has secured a potential five-year, $35.2 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Navy to support the production of a computer-aided alignment and maintenance tool for air and surface radar systems used on warships.
The Defense Department said Monday the Phase III Small Business Innovation Research contract also covers data management, engineering, logistics and technical services for Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Test Set kits.
Mikros will also provide spares, calibration, repair and training support for ADEPT test sets comprised of general purpose electronic test equipment that include a digital multimeter, an oscilloscope and a digitizer.
The Naval Surface Warfare Center in Crane, Indiana, is the contracting activity and will obligate $1.2 million from the service branch’s fiscal 2016 “other procurement” funds at the time of award.
Work will occur in Florida and Pennsylvania through January 2022.
Mikros to Support Production of Maintenance Tool for Navy Radar Systems
