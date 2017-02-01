Mitre has unveiled the winners of a company-sponsored competition that sought ideas to help individuals, government agencies and businesses secure internet of things-based risks.
A team from Georgia led by Ciena hardware engineer Duncan Thompson won the top prize of $50,000 in the Mitre Unique Identification of Things challenge while the Pulzze Systems and Tietronix teams were the runner-ups, Mitre said Friday.
The program challenged 130 teams across the globe to develop strategies to address IoT security issues as well as identify devices connected to the network and changes implemented.
“What we’ve learned already has helped reveal the gaps in our knowledge and where we need to do additional work to identify devices in a real-world network,” said Jeff Schwefler, creator of the challenge.
Schwefler added that the top three teams plan to share their ideas with the nonprofit’s government sponsors at an event that will be held this spring.
Mitre Selects Winning Team for Internet-of-Things Security Challenge
