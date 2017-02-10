A National Institutes of Health division has awarded MRIGlobal a potential $ 13.7 million contract to provide evaluation services in support of research initiatives on Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
MRIGlobal to Evaluate Tech, Specimen Processes for NIH Tuberculosis Research Initiatives
A National Institutes of Health division has awarded MRIGlobal a potential $ 13.7 million contract to provide evaluation services in support of research initiatives on Mycobacterium tuberculosis.
The company said Feb. 1 it will work to analyze Mtb tools and specimen processes for National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases clinical investigations under the Mtb Quality Assessment requirement.
“We are honored to support NIAID in its research to better understand the development of tuberculosis drug resistance,” said Roger Harris, a vice president at MRIGlobal.
MRIGlobal will also circulate TBQA technical and scientific data, evaluate NIAID’s laboratory network facilities for Mtb tests as well as provide insight and laboratory and clinical staff training to help address identified issues.