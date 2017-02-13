Mythics has been awarded a multiyear contract by the Illinois Department of Central Management Services to provide Oracle products and services to public sector organizations throughout the state.
The Oracle Statewide Master Contract will serve as a vehicle for the state’s government agencies to access and procure cloud, technology, applications, support, hardware, engineered systems and professional services, Mythics said Friday.
“We are proud to help support the State of Illinois execute on its mission to realize the most from their IT investments to conduct state business,” said Doug Altamura, executive vice president of state and local government sales at Mythics.
Authorized users of the contract include state, local and county agencies, boards, commissions and educational institutions.
Mythics is a platinum level member of Oracle’s partner network.
Mythics to Deliver Oracle Products, Support Services to Illinois Public Agencies
