NASA has started to solicit proposals from potential industry partners to develop commercial space technology systems designed to support future space missions.
The agency’s space technology mission directorate will select projects worth approximately $10 million combined under the Announcement of Collaborative Opportunity program, NASA said Friday.
Companies will lead the projects and NASA centers will serve as team members that will work to provide test facilities, software, hardware and technical support to help advance development work on commercial space platforms, according to the ACO solicitation.
NASA expects the partnerships to focus on four technology development areas that include small launch vehicles, electronics, communication tools and in-space propulsion systems.
The agency will accept preliminary proposals through March 15 and final proposals until May 31.
NASA plans to award the projects in September to selected industry partners through non-reimbursable Space Act Agreements.
NASA Begins Search for Industry Partners to Develop Commercial Space Tech Platforms
