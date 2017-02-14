NASA has selected proposals from Honeywell and UMPQUA Research to develop technology platforms designed to increase oxygen recovery from exhaled carbon dioxide to at least 75 percent and reduce oxygen resupply for future long-duration spaceflight missions.
The companies will each receive up to $2 million in funds to develop their technologies over a two-year performance period, NASA said Tuesday.
NASA selected the Phase II Methane Pyrolysis System for High-Yield Soot-Free Recovery of Oxygen from Carbon Dioxide proposal from Honeywell’s aerospace business and UMPQUA Research’s Continuous Bosch Reactor proposal under the Next Generation Life Support Spacecraft Oxygen Recovery project.
The awards are part of the Game Changing Development program, which is managed by NASA’s Langley Research Center in Virginia and funded by the agency’s space technology mission directorate.
NASA Picks Honeywell, UMPQUA Proposals for Deep Space Oxygen Recovery Tech Devt
