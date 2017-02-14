Ball Aerospace & Technologies has received a potential five-year, $9.5 million contract from NASA to continue to provide sustaining engineering support services for the Suomi National Polar-Orbiting Partnership Sustainability satellite.
The indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity contract has a minimum task ordering value of $50,000 and covers engineering services to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s office of satellite and product operations and the Joint Polar Satellite System Flight Project in support of mission systems and subsystems, NASA said Tuesday.
The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract also covers the Suomi NPP satellite’s deactivation and contract closeout.
The Ball Aerospace-built Suomi NPP satellite, which is part of NOAA’s JPSS constellation of environmental satellites, has provided NOAA weather forecasting data and helped NASA study climate trends since its launch in 2011, the company said Monday.
Ball Aerospace also developed the satellite’s Ozone Mapping and Profiler Suite instrument and integrated all five instrument payloads that work to track pressure and moisture, detect thermal radiation and gather visible and infrared light as well as ultraviolet data for use in ozone level measurements.
Ball Aerospace has begun development work on the JPSS-1 weather satellite that is set to launch this year with the OMPS instrument.
NASA Taps Ball Aerospace for Suomi NPP Satellite Engineering Support Contract
