A U.S. Navy component has awarded SteelCloud a contract through the General Services Administration‘s Schedule 70 procurement vehicle to supply the military branch with a security compliance automation platform.
The company said Thursday it will provide its ConfigOS platform to the Navy in an effort to help automate the Security Technical Implementation Guide remediation process and support Risk Management Framework accreditation for federal agencies.
Brian Hajost, SteelCloud president and CEO, said ConfigOS is designed to remove manual labor from the RMF accreditation process and pay for itself on initial use.
The company developed ConfigOS to function in classified, tactical and development environments as well as disconnected labs and Amazon Web Services cloud.
The client-less platform works to scan endpoint systems for hundreds of STIG controls in under one minute and then perform remediation in less than 90 seconds.
RMF is a unified information security framework meant to help federal agencies replace legacy certification and accreditation processes.
The Defense Information Systems Agency developed STIGs as security configuration standards for Defense Department devices.
Navy Chooses SteelCloud Platform to Automate STIG Compliance Process
