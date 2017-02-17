NTT DATA to Offer IaaS Platform via Multistate Cooperative Contract; Tim Conway Comments

Tim Conway
NTT DATA has secured a master agreement to provide an infrastructure-as-a-service platform to participating state agencies and local institutions under the NASPO ValuePoint multistate cooperative procurement program.
The company said Thursday its IaaS platform is designed to help government and enterprise customers secure cloud environments.
Tim Conway, president of NTT DATA’s public sector group, said the agreement offers an opportunity for the company to expand offerings and client base in the public sector.
NTT DATA also offers managed services and consulting services that cover assessment, data center planning, implementation, virtualization, rationalization, consolidation, workload migration, disaster recovery and transition support.
The award is a result of a solicitation process led by Utah’s state government.
NASPO ValuePoint combines the purchasing power of public entities under the NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization to deliver competitively-sourced contracts.
