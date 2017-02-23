Onvia Forecasts GovCon’s Top 10 Growth Areas for 2017

A new study by Onvia lists the top 10 fastest-growing areas in government contracting for 2017 that include technology, telecommunications, healthcare and construction.
The report titled “10 Hotspots in Government Contracting” released Thursday says growth areas include school bus services, services for persons with disabilities, and disaster response services.
Information technology, connectivity, education and medical equipment are other areas Onvia identified as “hotspots” for government vendors.
Onvia’s team highlighted clean water, construction preparation and smart lighting within the larger arena of infrastructure as services that could see increased activity throughout the public sector amid nearly $200 million in tax initiatives passed by voters in November and the Trump administration’s proposed $1 trillion stimulus initiative.
Onvia found public sector demand for services is influenced by government desires to achieve efficiency, functionality and compliance; address public safety concerns; and offer opportunities for small to mid-sized vendors to do business with government.
The study used government transaction data from Onvia’s B2G Intelligence System to rank growth areas for 2017.
