Workiva and OpenGov have forged an alliance to offer cloud-based tools intended to help state and local government customers manage budgeting and financial reporting functions.
OpenGov said Tuesday it will pair Workiva’s Wdesk collaborative work management platform with the OpenGov Budget Builder and OpenGov Intelligence tools that work to aid budgeting, analysis and public disclosures.
Zac Bookman, OpenGov co-founder and CEO, said the joint offering will support the company’s efforts to provide a complete product set that will help government entities analyze and disclose public sector financial information to government employees, elected officials and citizens.
Bookman added OpenGov will offer Wdesk to more than 1,400 clients.
The joint offering is designed to help customer agencies create comprehensive annual financial reports, quarterly management reports and related documents, OpenGov noted.
Wdesk works to give users the capacity to create, edit, review and link data in a single source.
OpenGov, Workiva Partner to Offer Cloud-Based Budgeting Tools to State, Local Govt Agencies
Workiva and OpenGov have forged an alliance to offer cloud-based tools intended to help state and local government customers manage budgeting and financial reporting functions.
OpenGov said Tuesday it will pair Workiva’s Wdesk collaborative work management platform with the OpenGov Budget Builder and OpenGov Intelligence tools that work to aid budgeting, analysis and public disclosures.
Zac Bookman, OpenGov co-founder and CEO, said the joint offering will support the company’s efforts to provide a complete product set that will help government entities analyze and disclose public sector financial information to government employees, elected officials and citizens.
Bookman added OpenGov will offer Wdesk to more than 1,400 clients.
The joint offering is designed to help customer agencies create comprehensive annual financial reports, quarterly management reports and related documents, OpenGov noted.
Wdesk works to give users the capacity to create, edit, review and link data in a single source.