Mike Kahn
Orbital ATK will co-locate its joint venture with Al Tuff International at the Addax Commercial Tower in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as part of the rocket manufacturer’s regional defense market push.
Both companies organized the Orbital ATK Middle East business to offer defense products and services to clients across UAE in the areas of ammunition production, precision and strike munitions, Bushmaster cannons and special mission aircraft, Orbital ATK said Tuesday.
Mike Kahn, president of Orbital ATK’s defense systems group, said that company seeks to reinforce its commitment to UAE through partnership with local businesses.
“Orbital ATK has supported our Emirati ally for many years,” Kahn added.
Jay Huxton will serve as general manager of the defense venture in Abu Dhabi and aims to apply previous experience at various Middle East-based companies to his new role.
Orbital ATK’s Abu Dhabi-Based Defense Venture to Co-Locate With Al Tuff International; Mike Kahn Comments
Mike Kahn
Orbital ATK will co-locate its joint venture with Al Tuff International at the Addax Commercial Tower in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as part of the rocket manufacturer’s regional defense market push.
Both companies organized the Orbital ATK Middle East business to offer defense products and services to clients across UAE in the areas of ammunition production, precision and strike munitions, Bushmaster cannons and special mission aircraft, Orbital ATK said Tuesday.
Mike Kahn, president of Orbital ATK’s defense systems group, said that company seeks to reinforce its commitment to UAE through partnership with local businesses.
“Orbital ATK has supported our Emirati ally for many years,” Kahn added.
Jay Huxton will serve as general manager of the defense venture in Abu Dhabi and aims to apply previous experience at various Middle East-based companies to his new role.