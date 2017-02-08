Palo Alto Networks has unveiled new purpose-built hardware and virtual firewall appliances that work to offer threat prevention and SSL decryption functions in efforts to prevent cyber attacks across cloud, endpoint and network environments.
The company said Tuesday the new appliances support the release of the updated Next-Generation Security Platform with more than 70 new security features.
Palo Alto Networks noted the PA-5200 series, PA-800 series, PA-220 and three VM-Series firewall models will look to decrypt network traffic and restore visibility to prevent potential cyber breaches.
“Using legacy security products and tools, organizations today face seemingly insurmountable challenges in protecting themselves from a growing volume of sophisticated threats,” said Lee Klarich, Palo Alto Networks executive vice president for product management.
“Palo Alto Networks understands the growing performance and capacity needs as customer organizations look to expand cloud use cases and implement advanced security capabilities throughout their data centers and distributed organization.”
The updated Next-Generation Security Platform builds on version 8.0 of the PAN-OS operating system with new threat prevention features that aim to stop sandbox evasion techniques, automate command-and-control signatures and threat intelligence integration as well as provide management features that deliver insight to administrators.
Palo Alto Networks Releases New Firewall Devices, Updated Security Platform
