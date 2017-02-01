Raytheon, Air Force Partner to Update Missile Signal Processor Tech

Raytheon and the U.S. Air Force will collaborate to develop a new signal processor for the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile as part of a refresh program that seeks to extend production of the system beyond 2020.
The company said Tuesday the service branch launched the Form Fit Function Refresh effort as the government-industry team marks milestone for the 20,000th AMRAAM unit.
AMRAAM is designed to integrate with F-16, F-15, F/A-18, F-22, Typhoon, Gripen, Tornado, Harrier and F-35 aircraft platforms and offers a target tracking capacity in electronic warfare environments to aid operations in the air-to-air arena.
Taylor Lawrence, president of Raytheon’s missile systems business, said the Air Force helped the company develop AMRAAM beyond expectations.
He added the company aims to continue to develop new products that will help address threats to the armed services.
AMRAAM has been implemented by 37 countries and has flown on more aircraft than any other air-to-air missile worldwide with more than 4,200 test firings, according to Raytheon.
The AIM-120D variant of AMRAAM is built with GPS-supported navigation, two-way data link and an updated weapons usage system.
