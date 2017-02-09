Raytheon and Utilidata have formed a strategic alliance with the goal to help power utilities defend, detect and respond to cyber threats as well as bolster power grid security and incident response capacity.
The partnership seeks to combine Raytheon’s proactive cyber threat hunting, automation and managed security services with Utilidata’s knowledge on cyber attack detection and response using real-time data from the electrical grid, Raytheon said Wednesday.
Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon’s intelligence, information and services business, said the company aims to grow presence in the critical infrastructure market with the delivery of defense-grade cybersecurity capacity to power utilities.
Utilidata Chairman and CEO Scott DePasquale added the alliance will work to help shape the future of cybersecurity across the power utilities sector.
Both companies plan to offer integrated services such as cyber monitoring, post-attack forensics analysis, short- and long-term strategic services to support customers’ cybersecurity programs.
Raytheon, Utilidata Forge Strategic Alliance to Help Boost Power Grid Security; Dave Wajsgras Comments
