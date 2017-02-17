The U.S. Air Force has postponed the release of a final request for proposals on the military branch’s UH-1N Huey fleet replacement program to summer 2017, DoD Buzz reported Thursday.
Oriana Pawlyk writes the interested bidders informed the Air Force that they could not meet baseline requirements outlined in the original draft RFP for the UH-1N Replacement Program.
The service branch plans to issue a second draft RFP in April, Pawlyk reported.
An Air Force official told DoD Buzz the second RFP will not lower the program’s threshold requirements and is only intended to give defense companies an opportunity to meet requirements.
The branch looks to procure 84 new helicopters under the program to help protect its nuclear missile bases and expects to unveil a winning contractor by fiscal 2018.
Report: Air Force Reschedules Issuance of Final UH-1N Helicopter Replacement RFP
