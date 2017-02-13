Report: Poland to Buy 2 Black Hawks, 14 Other Helicopters in 2017

Poland plans to acquire 16 new helicopters in 2017, including two Sikorsky-made Black Hawk aircraft, to replace the country’s Mil Mi-8, Mi-14 and Mi-17 fleet, Defense News reported Friday.
Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz said the Black Hawks could be delivered in March and the next 14 helicopters will be chosen among offers from Lockheed Martin, Leonardo and Airbus, Jaroslaw Adamowski writes.
The report said the helicopters will be split between Poland’s special forces and navy.
Macierewicz said in October 2016 that he met with the chief executive of Sikorsky’s Poland-based subsidiary PZL Mielec in efforts to finalize a deal on the Black Hawks.
He added at the time that the country also considers the option of Leonardo’s AgustaWestland AW149 helicopter, which its Polish subsidiary PZL Swidnik helps produce.
