Lockheed Martin plans to transfer the Fleet Ballistic Missile program from its space systems business’ facility in California to its other offices in Colorado and Florida in the next eight years.
The company plans to relocate approximately 650 FBM positions by 2024 in order to leverage employee skillsets, infrastructure and other resources in Lockheed’s Florida and Colorado facilities, Lockheed said Thursday.
Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed’s space systems segment and an inductee into Executive Mosaic’s Wash100, said the move to reshape the FBM program aims to allow the company to centralize skills and take advantage of its manufacturing and engineering facilities in an effort to help the Navy achieve cost savings on the initiative.
Lockheed will also relocate program management and functional support positions to other U.S. offices in collaboration with the service branch.
The announcement comes a month after Lockheed and the military branch opened a newly renovated facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida to house the firm’s employees that work on the FBM program.
Lockheed to Move Fleet Ballistic Missile Program to Florida, Colorado Facilities; Rick Ambrose Comments
