SAP NS2’s Mark Testoni: AI Could Help Prevent Cyber Attacks Through Threat Classification

Mark Testoni
Mark Testoni, president and CEO of SAP National Security Services, has said artificial intelligence could help block cyber attacks through classification of network threats, CSO reported Friday.
“An AI has supervised learning capabilities using neural networks for entity and pattern recognition for intrusion detection systems and event forensics applications,” Testoni told CSO’s John Brandon in an interview.
Testoni noted that hackers also depend on AI and other machine learning techniques to identify endpoint devices that are vulnerable to cyber attacks.
Hackers “are using the same techniques, such as intelligent phishing, analyzing behavior of potential targets to determine what type of attack to use, ‘smart malware’ that knows when it is being watched so it can hide,” he added.
