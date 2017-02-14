Seagate Technology has integrated its hard disk and solid state drive products with Fornetix‘s encryption key management software and service offerings in an effort to help federal customers secure data against cyber threats.
The integrated offering combines Seagate-built drives that comply with Federal Information Processing Standard Publication 140-2 and the Key Orchestration platform Fornetix designed to help users manage the digital keys on storage devices, Seagate said Monday.
“Secure data storage is a universal need, but organizations like federal agencies face additional pressures when it comes to security, encryption and ensuring data is accessible to only those who should have access,” said Deb Oliver, president of Seagate’s government solutions business.
Jack Wright, chief operating officer and acting CEO of Fornetix, said the company aims to increase the level of data encryption support it offers to the federal sector.
Both firms combined their offerings as part of the Multilevel Security Ecosystem, a collaborative effort between multiple organizations who aim to meet federal government data security requirements.
Seagate, Fornetix Integrate Hard Drive, Data Encryption Offerings
Seagate Technology has integrated its hard disk and solid state drive products with Fornetix‘s encryption key management software and service offerings in an effort to help federal customers secure data against cyber threats.
The integrated offering combines Seagate-built drives that comply with Federal Information Processing Standard Publication 140-2 and the Key Orchestration platform Fornetix designed to help users manage the digital keys on storage devices, Seagate said Monday.
“Secure data storage is a universal need, but organizations like federal agencies face additional pressures when it comes to security, encryption and ensuring data is accessible to only those who should have access,” said Deb Oliver, president of Seagate’s government solutions business.
Jack Wright, chief operating officer and acting CEO of Fornetix, said the company aims to increase the level of data encryption support it offers to the federal sector.
Both firms combined their offerings as part of the Multilevel Security Ecosystem, a collaborative effort between multiple organizations who aim to meet federal government data security requirements.