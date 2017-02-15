Sergio Farache: Avnet to Resell AWS Cloud Offerings to Public Sector Clients

Avnet has joined Amazon Web Services’ Government Reseller Program to provide AWS cloud offerings to public sector clients.
Avnet said Tuesday its technology solutions business will resell AWS cloud platforms and services to state, local government agencies and education institutions through the Avnet Cloud Marketplace.
Sergio Farache, senior vice president of strategy and specialist business units at Avnet Technology Solutions for the Americas, said the company’s AWS program membership would allow Avnet to provide partners access to new tools and resources designed to help them meet government clients’ workload requirements.
Those tools include an online portal that works to help resellers manage and track AWS usage and invoicing process, technical and account provisioning support and multi-tier bill reporting function.
Avnet is a consulting partner under the AWS Partner Network.
