STS Systems Integration to Provide Supply Chain Labor Support Services to Air Force

STS Systems Integration has secured an $8.1 million firm-fixed-price contract to provide supply chain labor support services at a U.S. Air Force base in Texas.
The 8(a) Alaska Native Tribal Indian sole-source contract covers receiving and processing, inventory, packing, packaging, transportation, repair cycle, cargo movement and planning, communications security and account management services, the Defense Department said Friday.
Work will occur at Lackland Air Force Base and is scheduled to finish Aug. 12, 2022.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s cryptologic and cyber systems division has obligated $507,967 at the time of award from the military branch’s fiscal years 2015 and 2016 “other” procurement; and fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.
