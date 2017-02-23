SunLink Corp. has received a contract from Swinerton Renewable Energy to deliver fixed tilt ground mount systems to three solar energy projects located at Defense Department sites in Florida.
Mill Valley, California-based SunLink said Wednesday it will provide the company’s GeoPro fixed tilt platform for three ongoing construction projects in Valparaiso, Navarre and Pensacola.
SunLink collaborated with Swinerton to modify the GeoPro design that could meet the projects’ mechanical and electrical plans.
George Hershman, senior vice president and general manage of Swinerton’s renewable energy business, said the partnership will support clean energy efforts in Northwest Florida.
Coronal Energy oversees construction efforts at the three DoD sites with the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Gulf Power as part of the Gulf Coast Solar Center Portfolio.
SunLink to Supply Fixed Tilt Ground Mount Platform for DoD Solar Energy Projects
SunLink Corp. has received a contract from Swinerton Renewable Energy to deliver fixed tilt ground mount systems to three solar energy projects located at Defense Department sites in Florida.
Mill Valley, California-based SunLink said Wednesday it will provide the company’s GeoPro fixed tilt platform for three ongoing construction projects in Valparaiso, Navarre and Pensacola.
SunLink collaborated with Swinerton to modify the GeoPro design that could meet the projects’ mechanical and electrical plans.
George Hershman, senior vice president and general manage of Swinerton’s renewable energy business, said the partnership will support clean energy efforts in Northwest Florida.
Coronal Energy oversees construction efforts at the three DoD sites with the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Gulf Power as part of the Gulf Coast Solar Center Portfolio.