The U.S. Air Force has placed an order for a Taser International-built smart weapons platform designed for use in law enforcement operations.
Taser said Thursday it received the order for 1,345 Taser X26P devices through its sole-source distributor Aardvark and expects to start delivery in the first quarter of 2017.
Rick Smith, Taser CEO and co-founder, said the order seeks to validate the company’s partnership with the Defense Department and Taser’s efforts to protect service personnel through its technology offerings.
Taser X26P is a single-shot device that has diagnostics and charge metering tools.
Taser Receives Smart Weapon Purchase Order from Air Force
