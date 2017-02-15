Teracore has received a $31.5 million contract to provide systems engineering and technical support to the operations and engineering division of the Transportation Security Administration‘s information technology office.
The company said Tuesday the contract covers quality assurance, oversight, technical and business operations support for cloud, as-a service, data center migration and business and management activities.
Luis Perez, Teracore president and CEO, said the company has supported TSA since 2006 and will leverage its management and technical consulting experience to help the agency secure U.S. transportation systems.
OED provides IT infrastructure and technical support to all TSA sites, personnel and contractors.
Atlanta-based Teracore offers management and enterprise IT consulting services to the federal sector.
Teracore Secures TSA Systems Engineering, Technical Assistance Contract
