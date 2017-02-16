Thales Partners With 4 Cloud Service Providers to Support Customer Encryption Key Mgmt

Thales has integrated its data security technology with cloud technology platforms from Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft and Salesforce as part of efforts to help customers manage their encryption keys.
Microsoft collaborated with Thales to provide key management services for Azure and Office 365, which will support users’ efforts to control their data on premise or in the cloud, Thales said Monday.
The two companies previously launched the “bring your own key” service that works to help enterprises manage keys used in Azure.
“The security of any cloud service depends on the level of protection given to the cryptographic keys used to protect the confidentiality and integrity of sensitive data,” said Peter Galvin, vice president of strategy at Thales’ e-Security business.
Thales also integrated its nShield hardware security module with the AWS Key Management platform to help organizations control encryption keys in the cloud and revoke or retire those keys through BYOK.
Google partnered with Thales to support the Customer-Supplied Encryption Key function of the Google Cloud Platform.
The partnership aims to help Google Cloud Platform clients generate, protect and supply encryption keys to the cloud through an on-premise nShield HSM.
Thales’ Key Management-as-a-Service for Salesforce is designed to store, manage and maintain tenant secrets used to derive encryption keys.
