ThreatConnect Adds Analytic Features to Intell-Based Security Platform

ThreatConnect has integrated two new analytics features into the company’s intelligence-based cybersecurity platform in an effort to make threat intelligence more quantifiable.
The company said Tuesday it developed the ThreatAssess and Collective Analytics Layer tools for analysts to collect enough data for decision-making and reduce time spent on false positives or irrelevant information.
ThreatConnect CEO Adam Vincent said CAL was developed through analysis of anonymized global data from ThreatConnect’s user community that helps user organizations compare metrics and telemetry.
Vincent added ThreatAssess works to evaluate risks posed by an indicator based on an organization’s own data.
ThreatAssess is designed to simplify multiple risk factors into a single score based on an indicator’s average threat and confidence ratings, false positive votes and recent activity.
The tool also works to generate a report that describes how an indicator earned its score.
CAL offers access to crowdsourced intelligence that includes the collective insight of more than 10,000 ThreatConnect users worldwide on multiple indicators and threats.
ThreatConnect noted it uses CAL to determine if an indicator is accurate, pervasive, timely, notable, dated, common and validated.
