ThreatConnect Unveils New Threat Intelligence Product Suite

ThreatConnect has released a new set of threat intelligence products designed to help security teams identify relevant threats, protect networks and carry out measurable incident response.
The company said Monday TC Complete, TC Identify, TC Manage and TC Analyze are built on the ThreatConnect Platform that works to help organizations understand adversaries, automate security operations and mitigate threats.
Andy Pendergast, vice president of ThreatConnect’s product business, said the company studied organizations’ current and potential intelligence needs in order to develop four tools that will work to help secure enterprises.
TC Complete is a security operations and analytics platform that is designed to support the integration of security processes, data analysis, threat response and progress reports in one place.
TC Identify works to provide users access to intelligence from more than 100 open source feeds, crowdsourced intelligence from ThreatConnect communities and analyst-curated intelligence from the ThreatConnect Research Team as well as an option to add intelligence from TC Exchange partners.
ThreatConnect developed TC Manage to help organizations orchestrate security functions and partly or completely automate threat data management processes.
TC Analyze offers a central platform for analysts to examine data, integrate the platform with other security tools share intelligence and gain insight into adversaries’ attack patterns.
