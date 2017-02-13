The U.S. Navy has awarded TWD and Associates a potential $24.3 million contract to extend the company’s operations, maintenance and life cycle support to software and applications for mission command networks, systems and operations.
TWD and Associates to Extend Navy Mission Command System Support
The U.S. Navy has awarded TWD and Associates a potential $24.3 million contract to extend the company’s operations, maintenance and life cycle support to software and applications for mission command networks, systems and operations.
TWD and Associates will perform the information technology services at the Naval Sea Systems Command’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., the Defense Department said Friday.
The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract contract has an $11.6 million initial value over six months.
The Naval Surface Warfare Center’s Indian Head explosive ordnance disposal technology division is the contracting activity and obligated $6.1 million at the time of award from the military branch’s fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds.