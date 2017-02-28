Unysis has begun construction of a customer service facility for the Philippines’ statistics authority as part of a 12-year contract to modernize the country’s civil registry system.
The information technology company said Monday it also hired approximately 1,100 former contractors of the statistics agency.
Unisys was awarded a contract in 2016 to provide digital government services in support of the modernization project and oversee a process to originate, authenticate and issue civil registry documents to citizens.
The company also leads a public-private partnership to build, operate and maintain the upgraded civil registry system.
Tony Windever, vice president and general manager of Unisys’ Asia Pacific operations, said Unisys’ Philippine team has grown seven times larger through the addition of 1,100 employees and other newly-created roles.
Ninety-five percent of contractors that were offered jobs with Unisys have accepted and are scheduled to officially join the firm by March 5.
Unisys to Build Customer Service Facility for Philippines’ Civil Registry Modernization Project
