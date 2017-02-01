The Agriculture Department‘s Farm Service Agency will use Salesforce‘s cloud service platform to support a new program designed to inform FSA customers about non-USDA initiatives that could bring growth opportunities.
The company said Wednesday the Bridges to Opportunity program will utilize the Salesforce Service Cloud to distribute information among 10,000 FSA employees as well as monitor trends and share knowledge with more than 2,000 agency county offices.
Dave Rey
“Today, technology has the power to connect citizens like never before, and top government agencies are increasingly adopting social, mobile and cloud technologies to improve customer service,” said Dave Rey, executive vice president of Salesforce’s public sector business.
Salesforce noted that the service offering will look to help FSA customers gain access to local and regional programs that work to build on their farming and ranching operations and help the agency meet efficiency targets via the transition to a cloud-based technology platform.
FSA offers access to capital for farm and ranch operational expansion, disaster prevention and recovery assistance and incentives for soil and water conservation, as well as financial support to farmers and ranchers who experience revenue losses due to market and environmental factors.
USDA Taps Salesforce to Deploy Cloud Tech at Farm Service Agency; Dave Rey Comments
