A Vectrus subsidiary has received a potential $14 million task order to provide logistics services at a U.S. Air Force installation located in Bagram, Afghanistan.
Vectrus Systems Corp. will support the Bagram Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron as part of the firm-fixed-price order that was awarded through the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program IV, the company said Tuesday.
“The AFCAP program supports the global contingency missions of the Air Force and other U.S. government agencies,” said Vectrus CEO Chuck Prow.
The order contains one base year and up to three option years and work is scheduled to commence March 23, 2017.
Vectrus Awarded US Airfield Support Task Order; Chuck Prow Comments
