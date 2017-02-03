Viavi Solutions has received a potential five-year, $26.4 million firm-fixed-price contract to provide a telecommunication test set to the U.S. Navy.
The Defense Department said Thursday that Viavi will perform work in California and Mexico under the firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Defense Logistics Agency.
The contract has a three-year base period will run through Feb. 1, 2020, and two one-year options.
DLA’s land and maritime division received one offer for the procurement and will use appropriation from the Navy’s working capital funds from fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2020.
Viavi Solutions to Supply Navy With Telecom Test Set
Viavi Solutions has received a potential five-year, $26.4 million firm-fixed-price contract to provide a telecommunication test set to the U.S. Navy.
The Defense Department said Thursday that Viavi will perform work in California and Mexico under the firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Defense Logistics Agency.
The contract has a three-year base period will run through Feb. 1, 2020, and two one-year options.
DLA’s land and maritime division received one offer for the procurement and will use appropriation from the Navy’s working capital funds from fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2020.