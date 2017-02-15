Virginia Selects Magellan Health Subsidiary for Complex Care Service Program

A Magellan Health subsidiary has secured a contract from the Commonwealth of Virginia to support a statewide healthcare program designed for individuals with complex needs.
Magellan Complete Care of Virginia is among six companies that won contracts under the state’s Commonwealth Coordinated Care Plus program, the company said Monday.
The CCC Plus program falls under Medicaid’s Managed Long Term Services and Supports effort and will serve approximately 214,000 citizens across Virginia.
Scottsdale, Arizona-based Magellan Health acquired behavioral health and specialty services provider Armed Forces Services Corp. last year as part of a push to expand care service offerings in the military and federal civilian markets.
John Littel, MCC of Virginia president, said Virginia worked to incorporate best practices from other programs across U.S. as well as identify local needs and differences to establish the CCC Plus program.
MCC of Virginia offers assistance to individuals in their homes and helps integrate the management of physical, behavioral, pharmacy and social needs though a person-centered care model.
Medicaid MLTSS programs work to expand home- and community-based care services in U.S. states.
