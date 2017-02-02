The Defense Department has certified and added Vocera Communications‘ integrated clinical communication system comprised of software and wearable badge to DoD’s Unified Capabilities Approved Products List.
Vocera said Thursday its UC APL certification offers DoD facilities an option to acquire and implement the Vocera Communication System on department networks.
The company also updated the speech engine and functionality in its software platform to comply with the Joint Interoperability Test Command’s security and compatibility protocols.
Arun Mirchandani, senior vice president of products at Vocera, said the security certifications reinforce the Vocera Communication System’s capacity to meet interoperability requirements necessary to help providers manage care and protect sensitive patient information.
Vocera noted that the DoD UC APL certification process involved interoperability and functionality tests for compliance and compatibility with other technology vendors.
Vocera Communication Platform Added to DoD Unified Capabilities Approved Products List
