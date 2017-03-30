A joint venture of Accura and Rosser has been awarded a potential five-year, $39.8 million contract to perform engineering design, inspection, master planning and surveillance services at NASA‘s Marshall Space Flight Center.
Accura Rosser 8(a) JV will perform contract work to help address the center’s project, institutional and program objectives for the space agency, resident organizations and onsite contractors and commercial tenants, NASA said Thursday.
Work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, which contains one base year and four option years, is scheduled to commence April 1.
Accura specializes in engineering, environmental consulting, remediation, general contractor and construction, construction inspection and testing, geospatial services and information technology services.
Rosser offers architecture and interior design; mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering; structural engineering and environmental engineering; and security system assessment and design and commissioning services.
Both companies are headquartered in Atlanta.
Accura-Rosser JV Gets NASA Contract for Marshall Center Support Services
