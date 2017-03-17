AECOM‘s technical services business has secured a $25 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army to provide environmental consulting services.
The Defense Department said Tuesday the competitive contract will potentially run through March 13, 2022.
The Army will provide information on the work locations and allotted funds with the award of each order, DoD added.
AECOM Technical Services offers a portfolio of consulting, construction and engineering services to customers in the water/wastewater, transportation, environmental and facilities sectors.
AECOM Unit Lands Army Contract for Environmental Consulting Services
AECOM‘s technical services business has secured a $25 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army to provide environmental consulting services.
The Defense Department said Tuesday the competitive contract will potentially run through March 13, 2022.
The Army will provide information on the work locations and allotted funds with the award of each order, DoD added.
AECOM Technical Services offers a portfolio of consulting, construction and engineering services to customers in the water/wastewater, transportation, environmental and facilities sectors.