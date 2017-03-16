The U.S. Air Force has begun to update weapons software and hardware systems as well as sensors aboard the Lockheed Martin-built F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft, Defense Systems reported Tuesday.
1st Lt. Carrie Volpe, action officer for the Air Combat Command Public Affairs, said the service branch will begin to integrate the Increment 3.2B software upgrade to its fleet of F-22s in the summer of 2019, Kris Osborn wrote.
Volpe noted that the upgrade seeks to build up the fighter jet’s “air-to-surface target location” functionalities and capabilities for Raytheon-made AIM-9X and AIM-120D air-to-air missiles.
John Cottam, F-22 program deputy at Lockheed’s aeronautics business, said the company has started work on another software upgrade – Update 6 – and expects the project to conclude by 2020.
Cottam noted that Lockheed also has commenced work on F-22’s hardware systems upgrade, tactical mandate, that would involve the development of antennas that aim to maintain the aircraft’s stealth configuration and expects the program to be completed by 2021.
The military branch has begun efforts to identify requirements for the fighter jet’s next-generation sensor, the report added.
Air Force Kicks Off F-22 Weapon Software, Hardware Upgrades
