Northrop to Overhaul Air Force KC-10 Extender Engines

Northrop Grumman‘s technical services business has won a $16.9 million delivery order from the U.S. Air Force to overhaul engines of the service branch’s KC-10 Extender tanker and cargo aircraft.
The Air Force received two offers for the delivery order through an “adequate price” competition and will use fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance funds to cover the full obligated amount, the Defense Department said Tuesday.
Work will occur in Cincinnati, Ohio, through Sept. 30, 2017.
KC-10 Extender, produced by Boeing, works to help U.S. armed forces conduct aerial refueling, aeromedical evacuations, litter and ambulatory patient transportation missions.
In October 2016, the Air Force awarded Northrop’s technical services unit a pair of contracts worth $96.4 million combined to provide engine overhaul and logistics support for the KC-10 program.
The business offers life cycle, systems support, training and simulation, military training, biometrics collection and manufacturing services to space-based flight electronics, homeland security and other government programs.
